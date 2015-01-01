Abstract

Although most of our patients will enter the consulting room quite quietly, often in a depressive state, having contained their sadistic impulses, a tiny fraction of those with whom we work will attack us in a variety of chilling ways. In this article, the author describes in detail

two particularly terrifying clinical experiences in which a patient either threatened to kill him or actually sullied his consulting room with bodily fluids. Drawing upon his psychotherapeutic encounters not only with intellectually disabled patients and forensic patients but, also, with those

who presented as ordinary "normal-neurotics", the author considers the phenomenology of these "bomb"-like explosions and explains how he attempted to maintain a classical psychoanalytical focus of understanding, which consisted of a careful scrutiny of the countertransference and a firm commitment

to the interpretation of unconscious material, whilst under attack. Furthermore, he examines the essential role of speaking with experienced colleagues who will provide essential supervision or assistance during these challenging chapters of clinical practice. The author also considers the

many ways in which "bombs" can be hurled not only by the more obviously dangerous or disturbed individuals but, also, with surprising frequency, by those with no criminal history whatsoever, who, upon first encounter, often present as reasonably healthy.

Language: en