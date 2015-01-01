SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kahr B. Int. J. Forensic Psychother. 2021; 3(2): 93-112.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, International Association for Forensic Psychotherapy, Publisher Phoenix Publishing House)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Although most of our patients will enter the consulting room quite quietly, often in a depressive state, having contained their sadistic impulses, a tiny fraction of those with whom we work will attack us in a variety of chilling ways. In this article, the author describes in detail
two particularly terrifying clinical experiences in which a patient either threatened to kill him or actually sullied his consulting room with bodily fluids. Drawing upon his psychotherapeutic encounters not only with intellectually disabled patients and forensic patients but, also, with those
who presented as ordinary "normal-neurotics", the author considers the phenomenology of these "bomb"-like explosions and explains how he attempted to maintain a classical psychoanalytical focus of understanding, which consisted of a careful scrutiny of the countertransference and a firm commitment
to the interpretation of unconscious material, whilst under attack. Furthermore, he examines the essential role of speaking with experienced colleagues who will provide essential supervision or assistance during these challenging chapters of clinical practice. The author also considers the
many ways in which "bombs" can be hurled not only by the more obviously dangerous or disturbed individuals but, also, with surprising frequency, by those with no criminal history whatsoever, who, upon first encounter, often present as reasonably healthy.


Language: en

Keywords

BOMBS IN THE CONSULTING ROOM; COMPULSIVE SPITTING; FORENSIC PSYCHOTHERAPY; INTELLECTUAL DISABILITY; PAEDOPHILIA; PSYCHOLOGICAL SHRAPNEL

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print