Keogh T. Int. J. Forensic Psychother. 2022; 4(2): 131-143.

It is proposed that forensic psychotherapy has a number of unique capacities that make it better placed than other related disciplines to advise the magistracy about the risks and threats that offenders might pose to the safety of society. Its capacity to humanise our criminal justice
system in particular, is one important way in which to minimise the risk of dangerousness rather than adding to it. At a time when the world is under the sway of regressive forces that promote the type of splitting that leads to a culture of punishment, it is more important than ever that
forensic psychoanalysts and psychotherapists, as they have done so with this IAFP conference, organise themselves, find a voice and find effective ways of demonstrating the value and utility of our unique understanding of the dangerous mind and its manifestations and the societal symptom that
it represents.


FORENSIC PSYCHOTHERAPY; PRIMITIVE MENTAL STATES; PSYCHO-DYNAMIC CRIMINOGENIC (PDC) RISK FACTORS; THE DANGEROUS MIND; VIOLENCE

