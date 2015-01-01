Abstract

This article cautions against the use of our psychological understanding to promote a particular political agenda and proposes three elements as a guide to the development of a new paradigm--the ideas emerging from complexity science; human emotions as a positive evolutionary advantage

rather than an irrational flaw; and the significance of relationships between large groups rather than a rule-of-law approach based on individuals. This is a potentially radical agenda, but the author suggests that leaders may be well-advised to pursue an approach that takes more account of

complexity, emotions, and relationships, as a necessary evolutionary path for the survival of our civilisation.

