Lord Alderdice J. Int. J. Forensic Psychother. 2022; 4(2): 192-207.

(Copyright © 2022, International Association for Forensic Psychotherapy, Publisher Phoenix Publishing House)

This article cautions against the use of our psychological understanding to promote a particular political agenda and proposes three elements as a guide to the development of a new paradigm--the ideas emerging from complexity science; human emotions as a positive evolutionary advantage
rather than an irrational flaw; and the significance of relationships between large groups rather than a rule-of-law approach based on individuals. This is a potentially radical agenda, but the author suggests that leaders may be well-advised to pursue an approach that takes more account of
complexity, emotions, and relationships, as a necessary evolutionary path for the survival of our civilisation.


COMPLEXITY SCIENCE; FORENSIC PSYCHOTHERAPY; INTRACTABLE CONFLICT; PEACEMAKING; POLITICAL LEADERSHIP; RELATIONSHIPS BETWEEN LARGE GROUPS

