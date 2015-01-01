Abstract

Novichok is the name given to the group of nerve agents created stealthily in the later phases of the Cold War by the Soviet Union. Constitute the fourth generation of chemical warfare agents; like other nerve agents, they are organophosphorus compounds designed to be incurable and undetectable. The mechanism of action is based on the non-competitive and irreversible inhibition of acetylcholinesterase. Due to their enormous toxicity, Novichoks have become attractive targets for terrorists. However, little information is known about the identity of nerve agents. Furthermore, these compounds have never been submitted to the Chemical Weapons Convention. Our article aspires to provide a general overview of Novichoks knowledge. As part of this, we reviewed the available literature data to answer the question, what are Novichoks? In addition to the physical and chemical properties of A-agents, synthesis, mechanism of action, and toxicity of nerve agents were also reviewed. We hope that this review will highlight the tremendous threat posed by nerve agents and will inspire further studies on the interdisciplinary aspects of these compounds.

Language: en