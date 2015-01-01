SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Adams DL. Journal of criminal law and criminology 1957; 47(5): 593-596.

Copyright

(Copyright © 1957)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In arson fires where accelerants have been used, it is an essential part of the investi- gation to recover and identify the flammable material. If the exact type of flammable material is known, the investigators can more reliably determine the source from which it was obtained, or compare it with material that can be connected with the suspected arsonist.

Since most of the accelerant is quickly consumed by the fire, the problem becomes one of recovering and identifying extremely small amounts of sample. The acceler- ants most often encountered are the petroleum hydrocarbons found in fuel oil, lubri- cating oil, kerosene, gasoline, and naphtha.

https://scholarlycommons.law.northwestern.edu/jclc/vol47/iss5/11


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print