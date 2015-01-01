Abstract

In arson fires where accelerants have been used, it is an essential part of the investi- gation to recover and identify the flammable material. If the exact type of flammable material is known, the investigators can more reliably determine the source from which it was obtained, or compare it with material that can be connected with the suspected arsonist.



Since most of the accelerant is quickly consumed by the fire, the problem becomes one of recovering and identifying extremely small amounts of sample. The acceler- ants most often encountered are the petroleum hydrocarbons found in fuel oil, lubri- cating oil, kerosene, gasoline, and naphtha.



