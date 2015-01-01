|
Citation
|
Adams DL. Journal of criminal law and criminology 1957; 47(5): 593-596.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 1957)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In arson fires where accelerants have been used, it is an essential part of the investi- gation to recover and identify the flammable material. If the exact type of flammable material is known, the investigators can more reliably determine the source from which it was obtained, or compare it with material that can be connected with the suspected arsonist.
Language: en