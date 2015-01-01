SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Otsuka M, Yamaguchi A, Miyaguchi H. Forensic Toxicol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1007/s11419-022-00656-4

unavailable

The detection of hydrolysis products of Novichok agents in biological samples from victims is important for confirming exposure to these agents. However, Novichok agents are new class of nerve agent and there have been only few reports on analyses of Novichok agent degradation products. Here, we developed hydrophilic interaction liquid chromatography (HILIC)-tandem mass spectrometry (MS/MS) methods to detect Novichok agent degradation products in human urine with simple pretreatment and high sensitivity.


Biological fluids; HILIC–MS/MS; Nerve agents; Novichok agents; Warfare agents

