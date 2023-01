Abstract

PURPOSE The purpose of this study is to examine why an attempt at suicide does not always indicate the beginning of a life with poor mental health.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH Case studies, supplemented by follow-up studies of attempted suicides.



FINDINGS One of the strongest predictors of a healthy life after the suicide attempt was found to be improvement in the appropriateness of behavior toward others and improved adult functioning.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE The results suggest that behavioral coaching, in addition to traditional psychiatric treatment, could help attempted suicides move on with their lives productively.

Language: en