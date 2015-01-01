|
Citation
Saleme P, Seydel T, Pang B, Deshpande S, Parkinson J. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(3): e2145.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
Abstract
PURPOSE: While domestic and family violence against people with disabilities is an ongoing and crucial public health concern, and awareness of the extent of violence against people with disabilities is growing, research on the field is still limited. Thus, the present review aims to systematically identify and synthesize evidence and effectiveness from intervention strategies to increase the awareness and skills of those with disabilities to reduce and prevent domestic and family violence against them.
Language: en
Keywords
disability; domestic violence; family violence; intervention; prevention; systematic review