Abstract

Cyberbullying is the intentional and continuous abuse or aggression through the use of technological devices and the Internet. In cyberbullying, there is a dynamic of violence between an aggressor and a victim. This type of practice is very common nowadays, since human activity on the Internet is very important, for example, through the use of social networks, learning on virtual platforms, interaction in videoconferences, online video games, etc. The great problem of cyberbullying lies in the high damage, and it generates in the mental health of the victim, which in many cases can lead to suicide. With this background, this article presents the conceptual design of an application for children that seeks to prevent cyberbullying in the context of children. This smartphone application aims to help children to become aware of their behavior and impact within the virtual spaces in which they coexist. This work seeks to reduce the problem of cyberbullying in the school context.

Language: en