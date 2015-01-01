Abstract

PURPOSE: This study aims to analyse the air traffic control (ATC)-related accidents and incidents. The paper aims to determine technical, operational and environmental factors that influence ATC-related accidents and incidents. This is important to reduce the number of these accidents.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH: This predictive and dipendence study investigated situational factors indicated in the data sets of National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) (for the period 2008–2018). The specific factors were time of day in which accident occurred, location, air traffic management (ATM) contribution, flight rules, ATC unit and outside factors. Logistic regression was used to differentiate factors between fatal ATC-related accidents versus ATC-related incidents. Further, by using Pearson’s chi-squared test, significant relationships between all factors in ATC-related accidents and ATC-related incidents were identified.



FINDINGS: The results showed that five factors of total six factors – ATM contribution, flight rules, ATC unit, outside factors and aircraft location – influence to ATC-related accidents and incidents. Further, results showed significant relationships between each all factors in ATC-related accidents and incidents. According to that, differences and similitudes are presented.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE: After more than 20 years, study about ATC-related accidents and incidents was necessary to establish changements in thıs type of accidents. Belong of that, this is the first study that used data sets of both, NTSB and EASA, to determine the factors that affect ATC-related accidents and incidents.

Language: en