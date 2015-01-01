Abstract

This is a correction to: Inviting, Affording and Translating Harm: Understanding the Role of Technological Mediation in Technology-Facilitated Violence, The British Journal of Criminology, 2023, https://doi.org/10.1093/bjc/azac095



The following changes have been made to the originally published version of the article:



Abstract, second and third sentences should read: 'To date, however, research on technology-facilitated violence tended not to focus on the role technological mediation plays in acts of violence facilitated through technology. Building on prior work in the field, this article develops a theoretical framework and typology for understanding the role technological mediation plays in producing technology-facilitated violence.' instead of: 'To date, however, research on technology-facilitated violence has not focused on the role technological mediation plays in acts of violence facilitated through technology. In response to this lacuna, this article develops a theoretical framework and typology for understanding the role technological mediation plays in producing technology-facilitated violence.'



Abstract, final sentence should read: 'We argue that by attending to these distinctions our typology may help researchers and designers identify and address the specific causal dynamics involved in producing different kinds of technology-facilitated harm.' instead of: 'We argue that by attending to these distinctions our typology helps researchers and designers identify and address the specific causal dynamics involved in producing different kinds of technology-facilitated harm.'



INTRODUCTION, p.2, first clause of the sixth sentence should read: 'However, research on technology-facilitated violence has tended not to focus on one of the most significant ways technologies exert causal power:' instead of: 'However, the literature on technology-facilitated violence has yet to focus on one of the most significant ways technologies exert causal power:'



INTRODUCTION, p.3, third paragraph, third sentence should read: 'We argue that distinguishing between these four modes of harm translation may help researchers conceptualize and study the influence of technological design in producing harm.' instead of: 'We argue that distinguishing between these four modes of harm translation may help criminologists conceptualize and study the influence of technological design in producing harm.'



A TYPOLOGY OF HARM TRANSLATION, p.13, second paragraph, penultimate sentence should read: 'Thus, we can distinguish the screwdriver's invitation to stab (unscripted translation) (1) the invitation to stab provided by technologies designed for this purpose (scripted translation), like daggers and (2) the invitation to cut flesh elicited by technologies designed for cutting but not for cutting flesh, like razor blades.' instead of: 'Thus, we can distinguish the screwdriver's invitation to stab (unscripted translation) from (1) the invitation to stab provided by technologies designed for this purpose (scripted translation), like knives and (2) technologies designed for cutting but not specifically for stabbing, like razor blades.'



