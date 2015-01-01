|
Johnson's (2008) typology revolutionized how intimate partner violence (IPV) was conceptualized. Broadly, it distinguished different ways that IPV manifested and motivations for perpetrating IPV. Contemporary queer theorists and researchers have critiqued the typology as being too cis-heteronormative, or assuming cisgender identity and heterosexuality as default identities and experiences. Our purpose then is to make visible the unintended cis-heteronormativity in Johnson's typology of IPV and articulate ways to enhance its use with queer populations.
Cis-normativity; Coercive control; Domestic violence; Heteronormativity; LGBTQ+; Queer; Situational couple violence