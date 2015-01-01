Abstract

Cannabis is used globally for both recreational and medical purposes. The use of cannabis can impair driving ability and increase the risk of fatal accidents. Therefore, operating motor vehicles and machinery under the influence of cannabis is illegal in most jurisdictions. With many governments easing legal restrictions on the use of cannabis, the demand for cannabis intoxication testing is increasing globally. Identification of prior cannabis use is currently accomplished using a variety of biological matrices, including urine, blood, sweat, hair, and oral fluid. Despite the ability to identify prior exposure to or intake of cannabis, each of these matrices has limitations in assessing the current intoxication state of an individual, an essential aspect of many current legislations. Exhaled breath represents a potentially useful matrix for measuring recent use, however, current uncertainty in breath levels indicative of impairment and the technical limitations associated with rapid, on-site analysis of breath matrices have restricted the widespread deployment of cannabis breath analyzers. These challenges are compounded by the relatively short intoxication window of cannabis relative to its lifetime in the body, reinforcing the need for rapid toxicological screening. This review summarizes the state of cannabis intoxication testing, highlighting the challenges associated with the current forensic testing techniques, and the potential for breath analysis, which has gained interest recently from both academic researchers and commercial entities. This article is categorized under: Toxicology > Drug Analysis Toxicology > Cannabis

