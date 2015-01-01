Abstract

Synthetic cathinones are a class of novel psychoactive substances, commonly tested in seized materials by forensic chemistry laboratories. These drugs have been found in different types of seized materials including powders, tablets, liquids, herbs, and blotters. A comprehensive review of the literature shows that the analyses of synthetic cathinones have been performed by a diverse repertoire of techniques, from more traditional to emerging methods. Techniques commonly used in the analysis of "traditional" illicit drugs, such as color and microcrystalline tests, chromatography, capillary electrophoresis, mass spectrometry (MS), and infrared (IR), and Raman spectroscopies, have been used for screening and/or confirmatory purposes, depending on the technique and laboratories preference. However, other emerging techniques, such as nuclear magnetic resonance, high-resolution MS, direct analysis in real-time MS, gas chromatography with IR detection, and so on, have been drawing the attention of forensic scientists due to the advantages of these techniques in providing important structural data. It is important to consider that each technique presents analytical benefits and limitations, which should be considered when analyzing synthetic cathinones in seized materials. Furthermore, the combination of more than one analytical technique is always recommended, especially when an unknown synthetic cathinone is suspected and/or encountered in the sample. This article is categorized under: Forensic Chemistry and Trace Evidence > Controlled and Emerging Drug Compounds Toxicology > New Psychoactive Substances Forensic Chemistry and Trace Evidence > Emerging Technologies and Methods

Language: en