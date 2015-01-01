Abstract

Kratom is a botanical substance derived from the leaves of Mitragyna speciosa. Although kratom has been used traditionally in Southeast Asia for over a century, recreational use and non-medically supervised use of the drug in the West has escalated considerably over the past decade. Viewed as a legal, "safe" or "natural" alternative to opioids, kratom has gained widespread use for the non-medically supervised treatment of chronic pain, anxiety, and opioid withdrawal. Kratom consists of a complex mixture of more than 50 alkaloids, of which mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine are the principal compounds of interest due to their abundance and heightened affinity for the mu opioid receptor, respectively. Mitragynine, which is structurally and pharmacologically distinct from traditional opioids, exhibits a multimodal mechanism of action which accounts for its complex adrenergic, serotonergic, and opioid-like effects. Adverse effects including fatalities have been associated with kratom's use, often in combination with other drugs. While users report numerous benefits associated with its use, lack of regulatory control and escalating use among individuals with opioid use disorder has attracted widespread concern. In this review the origins, pharmacology, uses, effects, and analysis of the drug are reviewed from a toxicological standpoint. This article is categorized under: Toxicology > New Psychoactive Substances Toxicology > Opioids Toxicology > Plants and Poisons

