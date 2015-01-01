Abstract

Research in the training simulation sector to improve the realism and immersive experience of operator training simulators (OTSs) entails combining cutting-edge technologies such as virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR). Although most of the existing studies has been about troubleshooting training, research into the response to chemical accidents through mutual cooperation between the participants has been insufficient. Therefore, we developed an immersive OTS that can facilitate mutual cooperation. Training processes to educate trainees in general chemical facilities were selected, while changes that can occur in facilities during an accident and the corresponding responses in various scenarios were used as the training content. A communication system that relays information between the worksite and the control room was implemented using a distributed control system (DCS) and AR technology. We installed a pilot plant and developed a DCS, thereby establishing an infrastructure that allows the boardman and field operator to cooperate during accident scenarios. Furthermore, we developed an OTS that allowed trainees to learn prompt and accurate responses to chemical accidents through operation of the actual equipment. The training effect of the OTS was found to be approximately 4.5 times better than traditional training methods. It is, therefore, anticipated that the developed OTS will minimize losses or damage caused by chemical accidents.

