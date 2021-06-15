Abstract

Zygomaticomaxillary complex and isolated orbital walls fractures are one of the most common fractures of the midface, often presenting orbital symptoms and complications. Our study was born with the aim of understanding the trend in the incidence of orbital presurgical symptoms, specifically diplopia, enophthalmos and exophthalmos, in the Campania Region in southern Italy. We conducted a retrospective, monocentric observational study at the Maxillofacial Surgery Unit of the Federico II University Hospital of Naples, enrolling 402 patients who reported a fracture of the zygomaticomaxillary complex and orbital floor region from 15 June 2021 to 15 June 2022. Patients were evaluated by age, gender, etiology, type of fracture, preoperative orbital side effects and symptoms. Pre-surgical side effects were studied, and 16% of patients (n = 66) developed diplopia. Diplopia was most common in patients previously operated on for orbital wall fractures (100%), and least common in patients who reported trauma after interpersonal violence (15%) and road traffic accidents (11%). Exophthalmos appeared only in 1% (six cases); whereas it did not appear in 99% (396 cases). Enophthalmos was present in 4% (sixteen cases), most commonly in interpersonal violence cases (two cases). The frequency of orbital complications in patients with zygomaticomaxillary complex and isolated orbital walls fractures suggests how diplopia remains the most common pre-surgical orbital side effect.

