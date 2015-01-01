Abstract

Single-vehicle (SV) crash severity model considering spatiotemporal correlations has been extensively investigated, but spatiotemporal interactions have not received sufficient attention. This research is dedicated to propose a superior spatiotemporal interaction correlated random parameters logit approach with heterogeneity in means and variances (STICRP-logit-HMV) for systematically characterizing unobserved heterogeneity, spatiotemporal correlations, and spatiotemporal interactions. Four flexible interaction formulations are developed to uncover the spatiotemporal interactions, including linear structure, Kronecker product, mixture-2 model, and mixture-5 model. Four candidate approaches-random parameters logit (RP-logit), RP-logit with heterogeneity in means and variances (RP-logit-HMV), correlated RP-logit-HMV (CRP-logit-HMV), and spatiotemporal CRP-logit-HMV (STCRP-logit-HMV)-are also established and compared with the proposed model. SV crash observations in Shandong Province, China, are employed to calibrate regression parameters. The model comparison results show that (1) the performance of the RP-logit-HMV model outperforms the RP-logit model, implying that capturing heterogeneity in the means and variances can strengthen model fit; (2) the CRP-logit-HMV model and the RP-logit-HMV model are comparable; (3) the STCRP-logit-HMV model outperforms the CRP-logit-HMV model, implying that addressing the spatiotemporal crash mechanisms is beneficial to the overall fitting of the crash model; (4) the STICRP-logit-HMV model performs better than the STCRP-logit-HMV model and this finding remains stable across different interaction formulations, indicating that comprehensively reflecting the spatiotemporal correlations and their interactions is a promising approach to model SV crashes. Among the four interaction models, the STICRP-logit-HMV model with mixture-5 component maintains the best fit, which is a recommended approach to model crash severity. The regression coefficients for young driver, male driver, and non-dry road surface are random across observations, suggesting that the influence of these factors on SV crash severity maintains significant heterogeneity effects. The research results provide transportation professionals with a superior statistical framework for diagnosing crash severity, which is beneficial for improving traffic safety.

Language: en