Abstract

The concepts of Connected and Automated Vehicles (CAV) and vehicle platooning have generated high expectations regarding the safety performance of future transportation systems. Existing CAV longitudinal control research primarily focuses on efficiency and control stability, by considering different inter-vehicle spacing policies. In very few cases, safety was also considered as a constraint, but not in the main control objectives. Theoretically, stability can only guarantee that CAV platoons eventually achieve an equilibrium state but is unable to promise safety along the process of achieving equilibrium. It is important to note that CAV does not mean absolutely safe, and its longitudinal or platoon control safety performance depends on how the control algorithms are designed, how accurately it can detect and predict its lead vehicle's (could be a human-driven vehicle) next move, and other practical factors such as control and communication delays. To optimize CAV platoon safety, this study integrates surrogate safety measures (SSM) and model predictive control (MPC) into CAV longitudinal control for trajectory optimization. SSM has been widely adopted for modeling the safety consequences of various vehicle control strategies and identifying near-crash events from either simulated or field-captured traffic data. This study directly incorporates three typical SSM into the longitudinal control objectives of CAV and constructs a state-space MPC algorithm to model how these SSM vary as a result of CAV dynamics. Numerical examples are provided to show the performance of these SSM-based optimal CAV longitudinal control methods under traffic flow perturbations. To further confirm the necessity of explicitly considering SSM in CAV longitudinal control and its effectiveness in reducing rear-end collision risk, the proposed methods are compared with three classical longitudinal control models that do not consider SSM based on microscopic traffic simulation. It is noted that all SSM-based optimal control methods perform better than others as manifested by some key risk indicators, demonstrating the importance of explicitly considering SSM and safety in CAV longitudinal control.

