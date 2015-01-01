|
Citation
|
Herbst-Debby A, Endeweld M, Kaplan A. Adv. Life Course Res. 2021; 49: e100418.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36695119
|
Abstract
|
This study compares poverty risks between two types of transition involving family status, which the life course perspective considers risky events: divorce and widowhood. The case study is Israeli society, characterized by high fertility rates and a high risk of poverty. The study examines the relationship between marriage dissolution and the risk of poverty, distinguishing between divorce and widowhood, and how they are affected by the intersection of gender and number of children in the household. Based on unique administrative panel data, we studied all women and men in Israel, aged 18-60 in 2003, who married in 2003 and were widowed or divorced by 2015, as well as a random sample of 20 % of all women and men in Israel who married in 2003 and remained married until 2015. Fixed effects models calculated the probability of women and men becoming poor.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Child; Children; Gender; Humans; Female; Male; Poverty; Marriage; Vulnerability; Family Characteristics; *Divorce; *Widowhood; Divorce; Marital Status; Widowhood