Abstract

BACKGROUND: Despite global data around increased health risks among sexual and gender diverse populations, lived experiences of young lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning, and others (LGBTQ+) people are often ignored in mainstream health research. This is particularly evident in countries such as Bangladesh where the rights of sexual minorities are not recognised. This article looks at queer lived experiences of sexuality and sexual health within such a context. We use the phenomenological framework of heteronormative 'straightening devices' - mechanisms working to direct people towards heterosexuality, gender conformity, and procreative marriage - to identify 'invisible' structures upholding normative sexual behaviours and see how young people in Bangladesh navigate these in their everyday lives.



METHODS: This article is based on qualitative data collected in Dhaka, Bangladesh over nine months in 2019 as part of the first author's doctoral research. Using thematic analysis, we draw on experiences of normative sexual expectations from biographical in-depth interviews with 14 purposively sampled LGBTQ + individuals aged 18 to 24.



RESULTS: Respondents identified heteronormative expectations around gender norms of traditional behaviour and presentation for men and women as well as parental expectations of compulsory heterosexuality through marriage. These straightening devices existed at multiple levels, including individual, interpersonal, community, and societal. The four main themes around straightening devices include marriage norms for women; harassment of feminine-presenting bodies in public spaces; heteronormative healthcare; and consequences of not embodying heteronormativity.



CONCLUSION: Our study highlighted young people's everyday experiences of having to 'bend' to - and against - heteronormative straightening devices at home, in public spaces, and within institutions such as healthcare in Bangladesh. The exploration of queer experiences provides new insights into context-specific ways in which sexual and gender diverse people understand themselves. Further research using the framework of straightening devices can help public health professionals to identify more 'barriers' confronted by sexual and gender diverse young people.

Language: en