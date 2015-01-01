|
Alam P, Marston C. BMC Public Health 2023; 23(1): e173.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
36698108
BACKGROUND: Despite global data around increased health risks among sexual and gender diverse populations, lived experiences of young lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning, and others (LGBTQ+) people are often ignored in mainstream health research. This is particularly evident in countries such as Bangladesh where the rights of sexual minorities are not recognised. This article looks at queer lived experiences of sexuality and sexual health within such a context. We use the phenomenological framework of heteronormative 'straightening devices' - mechanisms working to direct people towards heterosexuality, gender conformity, and procreative marriage - to identify 'invisible' structures upholding normative sexual behaviours and see how young people in Bangladesh navigate these in their everyday lives.
Bangladesh; Sexuality; Young people; Heteronormativity; Qualitative research