Abstract

INTRODUCTION: In many jurisdictions, people experiencing an injury often pursue compensation to support their treatment and recovery expenses. Healthcare costs form a significant portion of payments made by compensation schemes. Compensation scheme regulators need accurate and comprehensive data on injury severity, treatment pathways and outcomes to enable scheme modelling, monitoring and forecasting. Regulators routinely rely on data provided by insurers which have limited healthcare information. Health data provide richer information and linking health data with compensation data enables the comparison of profiles, patterns, trends and outcomes of injured patients who claim and injured parties who are eligible but do not claim.



METHODS AND ANALYSIS: This is a retrospective population-level epidemiological data linkage study of people who have sought ambulatory, emergency or hospital treatment and/or made a compensation claim in Queensland after suffering a transport or work-related injury, over the period 1 January 2011 to 31 December 2021. It will use person-linked data from nine statewide data sources: (1) Queensland Ambulance Service, (2) Emergency Department, (3) Queensland Hospital Admitted Patients, (4) Retrieval Services, (5) Hospital Costs, (6) Workers' Compensation, (7) Compulsory Third Party Compensation, (8) National Injury Insurance Scheme and (9) Queensland Deaths Registry. Descriptive, parametric and non-parametric statistical methods and geospatial analysis techniques will be used to answer the core research questions regarding the patient's health service use profile, costs, treatment pathways and outcomes within 2 years postincident as well as to examine the concordance and accuracy of information across health and compensation databases. ETHICS AND DISSEMINATION: Ethics approval was obtained from the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital Human Research Ethics Committee, and governance approval was obtained via the Public Health Act 2005, Queensland. The findings of this study will be used to inform key stakeholders across the clinical, research and compensation regulation area, and results will be disseminated through peer-reviewed journals, conference presentations and reports/seminars with key stakeholders.

Language: en