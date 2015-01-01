Abstract

AIM: To explore soft-shell padded headgear (HG) use, player behavior and injuries associated with HG in junior Australian football.



METHODS: Prospective case-crossover with head impact measurement, injury surveillance and video review.



RESULTS: 40 players (mean age: 12.43 years, standard deviation: 1.36) across 15 matches were observed. Frequency of head/neck (p = 0.916) or body (p = 0.883) contact events, and match incidents were similar between HG and no HG conditions. Without HG, females had higher frequency of body contacts compared with males (p = 0.015). Males sustained more body contacts with HG than without HG (p = 0.013).



CONCLUSION: Use of HG in junior football was not associated with injury or head contact rate. Associations between HG use and body contact may differ across sexes. (ID: ACTRN12619001165178).

