Willmott C, Reyes J, K Nguyen JV, McIntosh A, Makovec-Knight J, Makdissi M, Clifton P, Harcourt P, Mitra B. Concussion 2022; 7(4): CNC99.

(Copyright © 2022, The Drake Foundation, Publisher Future Medicine)

10.2217/cnc-2022-0005

36694693

PMC9855304

AIM: To explore soft-shell padded headgear (HG) use, player behavior and injuries associated with HG in junior Australian football.

METHODS: Prospective case-crossover with head impact measurement, injury surveillance and video review.

RESULTS: 40 players (mean age: 12.43 years, standard deviation: 1.36) across 15 matches were observed. Frequency of head/neck (p = 0.916) or body (p = 0.883) contact events, and match incidents were similar between HG and no HG conditions. Without HG, females had higher frequency of body contacts compared with males (p = 0.015). Males sustained more body contacts with HG than without HG (p = 0.013).

CONCLUSION: Use of HG in junior football was not associated with injury or head contact rate. Associations between HG use and body contact may differ across sexes. (ID: ACTRN12619001165178).


headgear; sport-related concussion; behavior; injury surveillance; mild traumatic brain injury; youth football

