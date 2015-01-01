|
Citation
|
Willmott C, Reyes J, K Nguyen JV, McIntosh A, Makovec-Knight J, Makdissi M, Clifton P, Harcourt P, Mitra B. Concussion 2022; 7(4): CNC99.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, The Drake Foundation, Publisher Future Medicine)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36694693
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
AIM: To explore soft-shell padded headgear (HG) use, player behavior and injuries associated with HG in junior Australian football.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
headgear; sport-related concussion; behavior; injury surveillance; mild traumatic brain injury; youth football