Abstract

PURPOSE Advancements in internet technology are on the rise and so is the concern for its detrimental effects on youth like cyberbullying. Cyberbullying is on the rise and may cause adverse effects on mental health. The objective of the present study was to identify the prevalence of cyberbullying and its associated risk factors and to measure its association with mental health among adolescents.



METHODS An online self-administered questionnaire was distributed to 761 high school students aged 15 - 19 years from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. A quantitative cross-sectional design was integrated, and logistic regression analysis was performed to determine the association. As part of assessing mental health, a questionnaire on the use of cigarettes, e-cigarettes, and hookah was also administered.



RESULTS The prevalence of cyberbullying was 18%. Although a significant association between cyberbullying and mental health status was obtained (OR = 1.04; p =0.03), the risk of Odds was found to be weak and therefore did not favor the hypothesis. The significant risk factors associated with cyberbullying include being traditionally bullied (OR= 4.76; p = <.001), e-cigarette use (OR = 2.73; p = <.001), and male gender (OR = 1.64; p =.04).



CONCLUSION Despite the findings not favouring the hypothesis, a few striking associations were obtained in the study. Traditional bullying and e-cigarette use increased the risk of cyberbullying. This is a matter of rising concern since e-cigarette use has witnessed a surging rise in popularity. These findings may serve as early warning on the rising issue of cyberbullying and could pave way for formulating early preventive strategies and promulgate awareness by the concerned authorities.

