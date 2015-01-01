Abstract

Background The geriatric population has the highest incidence of head injury, and those who are anticoagulated have an increased risk of traumatic intracranial hemorrhage (ICH). The availability of viscoelastic coagulation studies has coincided with the development of many anticoagulation reversal agents. In this study, our objective was to assess whether the thromboelastography (TEG) assay affected clinical decision-making regarding reversal agent administration among geriatric patients with ICH caused by blunt head trauma.



METHODology We prospectively screened adults aged 65 and older with head trauma presenting to the emergency departments of two level-one trauma centers. International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision codes S00-09 were used to identify the diagnosis of head injury. Patients with CT head imaging positive for acute ICH were included. Each patient was assessed for home use of antiplatelet or anticoagulant medications, as well as in-hospital use of any reversal agents. Reversal agent administration and mortality were compared between patients who received TEG and those who did not.



RESULTS A total of 680 patients had acute ICH on head CT, and 324 (48%) patients received TEG. More patients screened with TEG were transfused platelets (30.2% vs. 10.7%, p < 0.001). This remained significant for patients taking anticoagulants, antiplatelets, or neither. There were no differences in the administration of other reversal agents (prothrombin complex concentrate or fresh frozen plasma) or mortality whether or not TEG was performed.



CONCLUSIONS Patients who had TEG performed were more likely to receive platelet reversal agents, regardless of antiplatelet medication usage. Among elderly adults with ICH, TEG is a rapid screening test that may help identify patients with platelet function abnormalities requiring reversal.

