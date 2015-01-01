Abstract

BACK GROUND: An impalement-related injury to the oral cavity is common in pediatric patients at emergency department. A computed tomography evaluation is not always suitable in these cases. Herein, we aimed to present oral sonography findings from six pediatric patients presenting with impalement-related injury to the oral cavity.



CASE SERIES: All included patients were younger than 4 years and sustained injuries with a toothbrush, chopstick, water gun, and fork to the tonsils, submandibular gland area, uvula, and under the tongue.



CONCLUSION: Ultrasound imaging appeared useful in helping diagnose impalement-related injuries lateral to the midline.

