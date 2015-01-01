SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hosokawa T. Eur. Arch. Paediatr. Dent. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, European Academy of Paediatric Dentistry, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s40368-023-00783-5

PMID

36696028

Abstract

BACK GROUND: An impalement-related injury to the oral cavity is common in pediatric patients at emergency department. A computed tomography evaluation is not always suitable in these cases. Herein, we aimed to present oral sonography findings from six pediatric patients presenting with impalement-related injury to the oral cavity.

CASE SERIES: All included patients were younger than 4 years and sustained injuries with a toothbrush, chopstick, water gun, and fork to the tonsils, submandibular gland area, uvula, and under the tongue.

CONCLUSION: Ultrasound imaging appeared useful in helping diagnose impalement-related injuries lateral to the midline.


Language: en

Keywords

Ultrasound; Oral injury; Pharyngeal injury; Sonography

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print