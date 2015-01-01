SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Rodríguez-Ruiz J, Zych I, Llorent VJ, Marín-López I, Espejo-Siles R, Nasaescu E. Int. J. Drug Policy 2023; 112: e103946.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.drugpo.2022.103946

PMID

36696869

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adolescent substance use has been widely related to different individual, school, family and community factors. Yet, the number of studies with all these variables together in a model from an ecological perspective is still low, and they rarely used a longitudinal design. The aim of this study was to explore, from an ecological perspective, the prospective impact of different individual, school, family and neighbourhood factors on adolescent substance use.

METHODS: This was a longitudinal study with a one-year follow up. There were 881 participants (M(age) = 12.57; 48.1% females) at wave 1, of which 686 (M(age) = 13.51; 51.8% females) were followed-up at wave 2. Validated questionnaires were used for data collection.

RESULTS: Regression analyses showed that higher substance use was predicted by high family socio-economic status cross-sectionally and longitudinally, and it was related to low neighbourhood socio-economic status cross-sectionally only. Participants who disliked school and had a poor academic performance were more likely to use substances, both cross-sectionally and longitudinally.

CONCLUSIONS: The inclusion of families in substance use prevention programmes could be a key component in these interventions. Moreover, promotion of a positive school climate could protect adolescents from using substances.


Language: en

Keywords

Adolescence; Longitudinal study; Substance use; Ecological approach

