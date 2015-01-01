|
Rodríguez-Ruiz J, Zych I, Llorent VJ, Marín-López I, Espejo-Siles R, Nasaescu E. Int. J. Drug Policy 2023; 112: e103946.
Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing
36696869
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Adolescent substance use has been widely related to different individual, school, family and community factors. Yet, the number of studies with all these variables together in a model from an ecological perspective is still low, and they rarely used a longitudinal design. The aim of this study was to explore, from an ecological perspective, the prospective impact of different individual, school, family and neighbourhood factors on adolescent substance use.
Adolescence; Longitudinal study; Substance use; Ecological approach