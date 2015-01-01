Abstract

Suicide among internally displaced people remains an under-researched public health issue especially in conflict affected countries. Given the limited and sometimes inaccessible mental health services, there is a need for scalable evidence-based suicide prevention programmes that could be delivered by trained and supervised non-specialists. The Suicide First Aid Guidelines approach aims to support humanitarian workers who deal directly with children and families with the appropriate knowledge and skills to identify and support those at risk of suicide until they can access further specialized support services or until the crisis passes.This paper presents the findings of an online pilot training of 56 humanitarian workers from different sectors (e.g. Child Protection, Nutrition and Mental Health and Psychosocial Support) in conflict affected areas in Syria. The quantitative and qualitative evaluations were based on pre- and post-training questionnaires and revision journals completed between training sessions. Suggestions and examples provided in the journals and during the trainings were incorporated into the succeeding trainings. This was to contextualize and modify the gatekeeper training to fit the Syrian context and provide adaptations for future research and suicide prevention guidelines. Overall, the evaluation indicated that the pilot training raised awareness and improved participants' knowledge on how to assist a suicidal person, including warning signs. It also contributed to a positive change in attitude or beliefs towards suicide. Although the pilot training was considered adequate for the Syrian context some improvements were suggested.

