Abstract

Youth with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) often experience difficulties related to aggression, disruptive behavior, and regulation of emotions that precipitate these behaviors (i.e., anger). The extent to which aggression, disruptive behaviors, and anger dysregulation are correlated with distinct or overlapping factors has not yet been explored. The present study examined whether aspects of participant demographics, individual youth functioning, caregiver stress, and family warmth contributed to youth aggression, disruptive behavior, and anger dysregulation. Participants were caregivers of 511 youths with ASD. Analyses revealed that significant proportions of variance in aggression, disruptive behaviors, and anger dysregulation were accounted for by shared variables pertaining to demographics, the individual youth, and caregiver stress. Implications of treatment and future research are discussed.

Language: en