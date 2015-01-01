Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Maxillofacial trauma in indigenous populations is complex with sociocultural factors, access to health care, and poorer general health issues that impact outcomes. Assaults and road traffic accidents are disproportionately experienced by indigenous persons compared with non-indigenous.



METHODS: A retrospective review was conducted from January 2012 to January 2017 at the Women and Children's Hospital and Royal Adelaide Hospital, Adelaide. All maxillofacial fractures that attended or were referred to the unit were included in this study. The primary objective was to analyze epidemiological trends of facial fractures and clinical outcomes in the South Australian indigenous and non-indigenous populations.



RESULTS: Maxillofacial fractures in indigenous persons were less than in non-indigenous (31.2 versus 38.2 y, P < 0.001) with 3.8 odds of a facial fracture. Assault was 2.9 times more likely to result in a facial fracture, falls 40.9% less likely, and sports 29.4% less likely compared with non-indigenous (P < 0.001). Alcohol-related facial fractures had significantly higher rates [odds ratio (OR = 3.8)] compared with non-indigenous. Indigenous from most disadvantaged areas and very remote areas also had significantly higher odds of a facial fracture. Indigenous persons had higher operative rates (OR = 2.8), postoperative complications (OR = 3.1), and a 3.7-day mean difference for the length of stay (6.6 versus 2.9 d, P < 0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: Indigenous people are more likely to experience facial fractures from assault resulting in mandibular fractures, whereas non-indigenous people are likely to have sport or fall-related midface fractures. Young indigenous women from outer regional and very remote areas have greater odds of facial fractures caused by assault and alcohol with higher operative rates, postoperative complications, and extended length of stay.

