Epp-Stobbe A, Tsai MC, Morris C, Klimstra M. J. Strength Cond. Res. 2023; 37(2): 383-387.
(Copyright © 2023, National Strength and Conditioning Association)
36696260
Abstract
Although self-reported rate of perceived exertion (RPE) is a simple and popular metric for monitoring player loads, this holistic measure may not adequately represent the distinct contributing factors to athlete loading in team sports, such as contact load. The purpose of this investigation is to determine the relationship between the number of contacts experienced and playing time on RPE in elite women's rugby sevens athletes during competition. Additionally, we examine the contribution of the number of contacts and playing time to RPE. The data collected included RPE, playing time, and number of contacts from 1 team participating in 74 international women's sevens matches. The relationship was modeled using multiple linear regression.
