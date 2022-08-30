Abstract

IMPORTANCE: Non-Hispanic Black (hereafter Black) patients with traumatic brain injury (TBI) experience worse long-term outcomes and residual disability compared with non-Hispanic White (hereafter White) patients. Receipt of appropriate rehabilitation can improve function among older adults after TBI.



OBJECTIVE: To assess the association between race and receipt of home- and community-based rehabilitation among a nationally representative sample of older Medicare beneficiaries with TBI. DESIGN, SETTING, AND PARTICIPANTS: This cohort study analyzed a random sample of Medicare administrative claims data for community-dwelling Medicare beneficiaries aged 65 years or older who were hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of TBI and discharged alive to a nonhospice setting from 2010 through 2018. Claims data for Medicare beneficiaries of other races and ethnicities were excluded due to the small sample sizes within each category. Data were analyzed January 21 to August 30, 2022. EXPOSURES: Black or White race. MAIN OUTCOMES AND MEASURES: Monthly use rates of home-based or outpatient rehabilitation were calculated over the 6 months after discharge from the hospital. The denominator for rate calculations accounted for variation in length of hospital and rehabilitation facility stays and loss to follow-up due to death. Rates over time were modeled using generalized estimating equations, controlling for TBI acuity, demographic characteristics, comorbidities, and socioeconomic factors.



RESULTS: Among 19 026 Medicare beneficiaries (mean [SD] age, 81.6 [8.1] years; 10 781 women [56.7%]; and 994 Black beneficiaries [5.2%] and 18 032 White beneficiaries [94.8%]), receipt of 1 or more home health rehabilitation visits did not differ by race (Black vs White, 47.4% vs 46.2%; P = .46), but Black beneficiaries were less likely to receive 1 or more outpatient rehabilitation visits compared with White beneficiaries (3.4% vs 7.1%; P < .001). In fully adjusted regression models, Black beneficiaries received less outpatient therapy over the 6 months after TBI (rate ratio, 0.60; 95% CI, 0.38-0.93). However, Black beneficiaries received more home health rehabilitation therapy over the 6 months after TBI than White beneficiaries (rate ratio, 1.15; 95% CI, 1.00-1.32).



CONCLUSIONS AND RELEVANCE: This cohort study found relative shifts in rehabilitation use, with markedly lower outpatient therapy use and modestly higher home health care use among Black patients compared with White patients with TBI. These disparities may contribute to reduced functional recovery and residual disability among racial and ethnic minority groups. Additional studies are needed to assess the association between the amount of outpatient rehabilitation care and functional recovery after TBI in socioeconomically disadvantaged populations.

