Imran N, Naveed S, Rafiq B, Tahir SM, Ayub M, Haider II. Pak. J. Med. Sci. Q. 2023; 39(1): 6-11.
(Copyright © 2023, Professional Medical Publications)
36694742
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVE: Suicide is a serious, yet preventable global mental health problem for people of all ages and countries. It is the third leading cause of death in 15-19-year-olds. There is paucity of systematic studies and official statistics on child & adolescent suicides in Pakistan. In the absence of other means, newspaper coverage of adolescent suicides may serve as a useful source to understand the phenomena. Our objective was to report pattern of suicide deaths in children and adolescents across Pakistan and to determine the predominant methods of suicide precipitating events and associated factors.
Children; Adolescents; Suicide; Hanging; Risk factors; Suicidal behaviors