|
Citation
|
Herruzo C, Sánchez-Guarnido AJ, Pino MJ, Lucena V, Raya AF, Herruzo FJ. Psicothema 2023; 35(1): 77-86.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Departamento de Psicología de la Universidad de Oviedo, Publisher Colegio Oficial de Psicológicas de Asturias)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36695853
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Suicidal behavior, especially in young populations such as university students, is currently one of the most concerning health problems worldwide, suicide being the second leading cause of death among students. Although literature is still scarce, one of the risk factors that correlates the most with suicidal behavior in young people appears to be problematic internet use (PIU). The aim of this study was to investigate the relationship between PIU and suicidal behavior in a Spanish university population.
Language: en