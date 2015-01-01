|
Keepers BC, Easterly CW, Dennis N, Domino ME, Bhalla IP. Psychiatr. Serv. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36695012
OBJECTIVE: Despite robust evidence for efficacy of measurement-based care (MBC) in behavioral health care, studies suggest that adoption of MBC is limited in practice. A survey from Blue Cross-Blue Shield of North Carolina was sent to behavioral health care providers (BHCPs) about their use of MBC, beliefs about MBC, and perceived barriers to its adoption.
Community mental health services; Community psychiatry; measurement-based care; Mental health systems/hospitals; Outpatient treatment; Scales/outcome and clinical measurement