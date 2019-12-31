|
Dillon EC, Huang Q, Deng S, Li M, de Vera E, Pesa J, Nguyen T, Kiger A, Becker DF, Azar K. Transl. Behav. Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Implementation of suicide risk screening may improve prevention and facilitate mental health treatment. This study analyzed implementation of universal general population screening using the Columbia-Suicide Severity Rating Scale (C-SSRS) within hospitals. The study included adults seen at 23 hospitals from 7/1/2019-12/31/2020. We describe rates of screening, suicide risk, and documented subsequent psychiatric care (i.e., transfer/discharge to psychiatric acute care, or referral/consultation with system-affiliated behavioral health providers). Patients with suicide risk (including those with Major Depressive Disorder [MDD]) were compared to those without using Wilcoxon rank-sum -tests for continuous variables and χ2 tests for categorical variables.
Suicide; Depression; Implementation; Mental health; Screening; Psychiatric care