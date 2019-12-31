Abstract

Implementation of suicide risk screening may improve prevention and facilitate mental health treatment. This study analyzed implementation of universal general population screening using the Columbia-Suicide Severity Rating Scale (C-SSRS) within hospitals. The study included adults seen at 23 hospitals from 7/1/2019-12/31/2020. We describe rates of screening, suicide risk, and documented subsequent psychiatric care (i.e., transfer/discharge to psychiatric acute care, or referral/consultation with system-affiliated behavioral health providers). Patients with suicide risk (including those with Major Depressive Disorder [MDD]) were compared to those without using Wilcoxon rank-sum -tests for continuous variables and χ2 tests for categorical variables.



RESULTS reported are statistically significant at p < 0.05 level. Among 595,915 patients, 84.5% were screened by C-SSRS with 2.2% of them screening positive (37.6% low risk [i.e., ideation only], and 62.4% moderate or high risk [i.e., with a plan, intent, or suicidal behaviors]). Of individuals with suicide risk, 52.5% had documentation of psychiatric care within 90 days. Individuals with suicide risk (vs. without) were male (48.1% vs 43.0%), Non-Hispanic White (55.0% vs 47.8%), younger (mean age 41.0 [SD: 17.7] vs. 49.8 [SD: 20.4]), housing insecure (12.5% vs 2.6%), with mental health diagnoses (80.3% vs 25.1%), including MDD (41.3% vs 6.7%). Universal screening identified 2.2% of screened adults with suicide risk; 62.4% expressed a plan, intent or suicidal behaviors, and 80.3% had mental health diagnoses. Documented subsequent psychiatric care likely underestimates true rates due to care fragmentation. These findings reinforce the need for screening, and research on whether screening leads to improved care and fewer suicides.

Language: en