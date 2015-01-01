Abstract

Traffic crashes remain a leading cause of accidental human death where aggressive driving is a significant contributing factor. To review the driver's performance presented in aggressive driving, this systematic review screens 2412 pieces of relevant literature, selects and synthesizes 31 reports with 34 primary studies that investigated the driver's control performance among the general driver population in four-wheeled passenger vehicles and published with full text in English. These 34 selected studies involved 1731 participants in total. By examining the selected 34 studies, the measures relating to vehicle speed (e.g., mean speed, n = 22), lateral control (e.g., lane deviation, n = 17) and driving errors (e.g., violation of traffic rules, n = 12) were reported most frequently with a significant difference observed between aggressive driving and driving in the control group. The result of the meta-analysis indicates that the aggressive driving behaviour would have 1) a significantly faster speed than the behaviour in the control group with an increase of 5.32 km/h (95% confidence interval, [3.27, 7.37] km/h) based on 8 studies with 639 participants in total; 2) 2.51 times more driving errors (95% confidence interval, [1.32, 3.71] times) than the behaviour in the control group, based on 5 studies with 136 participants in total. This finding can be used to support the identification and quantification of aggressive driving behaviour, which could form the basis of an in-vehicle aggressive driving monitoring system.

