|
Citation
|
Dahl HM, Holthe IL, Løvstad M, Tverdal C, Andelic N, Myhre MC. Acta Paediatr. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36708075
|
Abstract
|
AIM: Very few studies have focused on how children with traumatic brain injuries (TBI) access and use publicly funded healthcare and educational services. We aimed to compare the symptoms, recovery, and service use of children with TBIs and a control group with other traumatic injuries.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
recovery; quality of life; traumatic brain injury; healthcare use; post-concussion symptoms