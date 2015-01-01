SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Brett BL, Aggarwal NT, Chandran A, Kerr ZY, Walton SR, DeFreese JD, Guskiewicz KM, Echemendia RJ, Meehan WP, McCrea MA, Mannix R. Alzheimers Dement. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Alzheimer's Association, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1002/alz.12929

36708229

OBJECTIVE: Investigate associations between the LIfestyle for BRAin Health (LIBRA) risk score with odds of mild cognitive impairment (MCI) diagnosis and cognitive function, incorporating concussion history.

METHODS: Former National Football League (NFL) players (N = 1050; mean age = 64.8 ± 9.0-years) completed initial testing for integration of concussion history into LIBRA scores (i.e., modified-LIBRA) and completed the Brief Test of Adult Cognition by Telephone (BTACT). Modified-LIBRA score (including concussion history) associations with odds of MCI and cognitive dysfunction were assessed via logistic and linear regression.

RESULTS: The highest quartile LIBRA scores were six times more likely to have a diagnosis of MCI compared to the lowest quartile (OR = 6.27[3.61, 10.91], p < 0.001). Modified-LIBRA scores significantly improved model fit for odds of MCI above original LIBRA scores (χ(2) (1) = 7.76, p = 0.005) and accounted for a greater fraction of variance in executive function (ΔR(2) = 0.02, p = 0.003) and episodic memory (ΔR(2)  = 0.02, p = 0.002).

CONCLUSIONS: Modified-LIBRA score, incorporating concussion history, may help monitoring risk status in former contact sport athletes, by targeting modifiable, lifestyle-related risk factors.


Language: en

cognitive function; sport-related concussion; mild cognitive impairment; mTBI; Alzheimer's disease and related dementias; LIBRA risk score; modifiable factors

