Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Investigate associations between the LIfestyle for BRAin Health (LIBRA) risk score with odds of mild cognitive impairment (MCI) diagnosis and cognitive function, incorporating concussion history.



METHODS: Former National Football League (NFL) players (N = 1050; mean age = 64.8 ± 9.0-years) completed initial testing for integration of concussion history into LIBRA scores (i.e., modified-LIBRA) and completed the Brief Test of Adult Cognition by Telephone (BTACT). Modified-LIBRA score (including concussion history) associations with odds of MCI and cognitive dysfunction were assessed via logistic and linear regression.



RESULTS: The highest quartile LIBRA scores were six times more likely to have a diagnosis of MCI compared to the lowest quartile (OR = 6.27[3.61, 10.91], p < 0.001). Modified-LIBRA scores significantly improved model fit for odds of MCI above original LIBRA scores (χ(2) (1) = 7.76, p = 0.005) and accounted for a greater fraction of variance in executive function (ΔR(2) = 0.02, p = 0.003) and episodic memory (ΔR(2) = 0.02, p = 0.002).



CONCLUSIONS: Modified-LIBRA score, incorporating concussion history, may help monitoring risk status in former contact sport athletes, by targeting modifiable, lifestyle-related risk factors.

