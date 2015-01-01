Abstract

Taking the next step in protecting health care workers.



Let me begin by telling you facts that you already know and, unfortunately, may have firsthand experience with. Violence against nurses and other health care personnel is on the rise and is a significant workplace safety issue. In a study by Byon and colleagues (Workplace Health and Safety, 2022), 44.4% and 67.8% of 373 nurses reported experiencing physical violence (with or without weapons) and verbal abuse, respectively. Even more intimidating is the rise in verbal threats of violence by patients, family members, or visitors directed toward the nurse or the nurse's family. We know less about these types of threats because there is no systematic collection of this type of information.



Recently the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) issued guidance on workplace violence in hospitals, stressing the importance of health care facilities' role in ensuring that staff and patients provide and receive care in safe spaces. The guidance cites specific actions a facility can take, such as education and training, risk assessment of environments and patients, and adequate staffing, and concludes by stating that the CMS will cite facilities failing to do so. Although well intentioned, is this enough? What is needed are bold and inventive solutions to this growing social ill...

Language: en