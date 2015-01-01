|
Citation
|
Squire M, Hessler K. Am. J. Nurs. 2023; 123(2): 28-35.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, American Nurses Association, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36698359
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Nurses and nursing assistants given one-to-one ("sitter") assignments are placed with one patient for long periods of time. Some of these patients require a sitter for reasons that include dementia, traumatic brain injury, psychiatric disturbances such as delirium, and risk of self-harm. Some may become verbally abusive, physically violent, or both, putting the assigned staff member in danger.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; *Nursing Staff, Hospital/psychology; *Workplace Violence; Nurse-Patient Relations; Surveys and Questionnaires; United States/epidemiology; Workplace/psychology