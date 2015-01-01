SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Am. J. Occup. Ther. 2022; 76(Suppl 3): e7613410310.

(Copyright © 2022, American Occupational Therapy Association)

10.5014/ajot.2022.76S3009

36706299

Occupational therapy researchers play a vital role in the expansion of how occupational and social injustices impact community engagement and participation related to the prevalence of gun violence. Occupational therapy practitioners support prevention strategies and treatment interventions at the individual, community, and population levels.


Language: en
