Citation
Am. J. Occup. Ther. 2022; 76(Suppl 3): e7613410310.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, American Occupational Therapy Association)
DOI
PMID
36706299
Abstract
Occupational therapy researchers play a vital role in the expansion of how occupational and social injustices impact community engagement and participation related to the prevalence of gun violence. Occupational therapy practitioners support prevention strategies and treatment interventions at the individual, community, and population levels.
Language: en