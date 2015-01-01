Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Female genital mutilation/cutting (FGM/C or FGM) are procedures that involve partial or total removal of external female genitalia and other injuries to the female genital organs for non-medical reasons. Over 4 million girls are at risk of FGM annually. Since urogynecologic and obstetric complications of FGM have been extensively described and characterized, the aim of this review is to shift the focus on other aspects like perception of women, awareness of community, and knowledge of health workers. Our purpose is to highlight those aspects and understand how their grasp might help to eradicate this practice. RECENT FINDINGS: Self-perception of women with FGM changes when they emigrate to western countries; awareness of complications and awareness of their rights are factors that make women reject the practice. Women from rural areas, already circumcised, or without a secondary level education are more likely to have a circumcised daughter. Women with at least a secondary education are more likely to agree with the eradication of the practice. Lack of education and poor wealth index are factors associated with men's support of FGM. Although aware of FGM, healthcare professionals need to be trained on this topic. General practitioners play a central role in addressing patients with FGM to the right path of diagnosis and treatment and psychologists in helping them with psychological sequelae.



CONCLUSION: These findings point out the future area of intervention, stressing the need of higher standard of care and global effort to eradicate this practice.

