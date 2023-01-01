SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Witt K, Rajaram G, Lamblin M, Knott J, Dean A, Spittal MJ, Carter G, Page A, Pirkis J, Robinson J. Australas. Emerg. Care 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, College of Emergency Nursing Australasia, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.auec.2023.01.003

36710228

BACKGROUND: Rates of self-harm and suicide are increasing world-wide, particularly in young females. Emergency departments (EDs) are a common first point-of-contact for young people who self-harm. We examined age- and sex-related differences in: (1) rates of self-harm over an eight-year period; (2) changes in demographic, presentation, and treatment characteristics over this period, and; (3) rates of, and time to, self-harm re-presentation.

METHODS: This was a retrospective observational study of all self-harm presentations in persons aged nine years and older to the Royal Melbourne Hospital ED over an eight-year period, 1 January 2012-31 December 2019. The Royal Melbourne Hospital is one of the largest and busiest public EDs in Melbourne, Australia and serves a primary catchment area of approximately 1.5 million people.

RESULTS: There were 551,692 presentations to the Royal Melbourne Hospital ED over this period (57.6 % by females). Of these, 7736 (1.4 %) were self-harm related. These self-harm presentations involved 5428 individuals (54.8 % female), giving an overall repetition event-rate of 11.2 %. Self-harm related presentations increased by 5 % per year (Incidence Rate Ratio [IRR 1.05, 95 % CI 1.02-1.08); a 44 % increase over the eight-year period (IRR 1.44, 95 % CI 1.15-1.80). This increase was more pronounced for young people aged< 25 years. The most common method was self-poisoning, primarily by anxiolytics or analgesics. The proportion of presentations involving self-poisoning alone declined modestly over time, whilst the proportion involving self-injury alone increased. For just over half of all presentations the person was seen by ED mental health staff. The median time to first re-presentation was 4.5 months (Inter-Quartile Range [IQR] 0.7-13.2 months).

CONCLUSIONS: Rates of hospital presenting self-harm may be increasing, particularly amongst young people, whilst most self-harm presentations occurred outside office hours; so appropriate ED staffing, training and clinical care models are needed. Around half of those with a repeat episode of self-harm repeated within three months of their index (i.e., first recorded) presentation. Efforts to establish appropriate aftercare services, including alternatives to ED services with service availability 24 h a day 7 days a week, aimed at reducing repetition rates, should be prioritised.


Adolescent; Suicide; Suicide attempt; Hospitals; Emergency medicine; Self-harm, self-injury

