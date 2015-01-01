|
BACKGROUND: Both patients and health care providers working in mental health facilities witness high rates of incidents that have the potential to jeopardize their safety. Despite this, there are few studies that have documented the kind of incidents that are experienced, or explored the potential contributors to these incidents, and solutions that would result in better safety. This study explored various types of safety related incidents occurring in mental facilities in Kenya, perceived contributing factors, and recommendations for improve.
Prevention; Safety; Incidents; Mental disorders; Mental health facilities